Musashi Auto Parts India Ramps Up EV e-Axle Production with Major Investment

Musashi Auto Parts India, a subsidiary of Japan's Musashi Seimitsu Industries, has officially begun the mass production of e-Axles for electric two-wheelers in the domestic market. The venture, launched through a joint venture with Delta Electronics, Inc. and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, signals a significant shift in the EV landscape.

The company announced a substantial investment of Rs 160 crore in its electric vehicle business for phase I. This sum will be allocated to constructing new assembly lines for EV transmission components and updating existing facilities. This strategic move comes in response to the rapidly growing market for EV two-wheelers in India.

Musashi Auto Parts aims to produce 10,000 e-Axles per month initially, with plans to increase production in the subsequent years. The company projects a localisation level of two-thirds of the total cost by year-end, focusing on motor and drive unit assembly lines. In collaboration with BNC Motors, Musashi is also set to develop EV drive units for upcoming models comparable to 125cc ICE scooters.

