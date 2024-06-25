Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Ushers in New Era with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a collaborative venture between Corning Inc. and Optiemus Infracom Ltd, held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new production unit on Tuesday.

In January, BIG Tech committed Rs 1,003 crore in investments with the Tamil Nadu government for the facility located in the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Kancheepuram. The unit will produce premium cover glass for mobile devices.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa attended the ceremony and highlighted Tamil Nadu's attractiveness for top-tier investments under Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership.

Rajaa shared via social media that this joint venture would enhance Tamil Nadu's status as the electronics capital of India, manufacturing innovative Gorilla Glass for premium smartphones and other devices.

The facility is projected to create 840 jobs, contributing significantly to the local economy and the broader electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Rajaa emphasized the rapid progress from signing the MoU on January 23 to the current groundbreaking, showcasing efficient execution and solidifying Tamil Nadu's position as a global business hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)