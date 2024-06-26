Left Menu

FieldAssist Appoints Puneet Gupta as COO Amid Rapid Expansion

FieldAssist, a profitable SaaS startup, appoints Puneet Gupta as its new Chief Operating Officer. Gupta, with a strong track record in strategic growth, will lead initiatives to accelerate the company's expansion. FieldAssist aims for a 5x growth under Gupta's leadership, leveraging his extensive experience in corporate governance and fundraising.

FieldAssist, a leading SaaS startup, has announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gupta, a seasoned veteran with a stellar track record in strategic growth, will helm the company's growth initiatives and global expansion plans.

Puneet Gupta brings over two decades of experience to FieldAssist, having driven substantial growth in previous roles. He played pivotal roles in IndiaMART's successful IPO and has facilitated multiple high-value investments and acquisitions in tech startups.

FieldAssist's CEO, Divir Tiwari, expressed confidence in Gupta's ability to propel the company towards significant milestones, emphasizing the strategic vision and operational insight Gupta brings to the team.

