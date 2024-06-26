Vodafone Idea Buys Spectrum to Boost 4G Network

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea made a significant move on Wednesday, acquiring spectrum valued at Rs 3,510 crore as part of its efforts to enhance 4G network coverage and service offerings.

The company renewed its 900 MHz spectrum in key areas such as UP West and West Bengal, and expanded its 900 MHz spectrum holdings across seven additional circles, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, and Kolkata.

According to VIL CEO Akshaya Moondra, the strategic acquisition of spectrum will allow the company to leverage advanced technologies and deliver an improved experience to its customers. Vodafone Idea has committed to investing up to Rs 55,000 crore over the next three years to further strengthen and expand its 4G coverage.

