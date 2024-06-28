Left Menu

Movate Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Industry Veterans

Movate, a digital technology and customer experience services provider, has appointed Dariyus Setna and Chris Condon to its executive team.

PTI | Plano | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Movate, a notable digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has announced the addition of two prominent growth leaders to its executive team. Dariyus Setna steps in as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for 'Digital Services,' and Chris Condon will serve as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for 'CX Transformation.' These appointments reflect Movate's commitment to accelerating global growth by leveraging top-tier executive talent to enhance customer acquisition and engagement.

Dariyus Setna joins with over 25 years of experience, distinguished by his success in building and scaling businesses as well as his significant roles at EY Consulting, Capgemini, Cognizant, and Globant. Dariyus emphasized the importance of harnessing AI and digital technologies for business transformation, highlighting Movate's expertise and innovative approach.

Chris Condon, with a robust background in CX and technology solutions, will lead the Digital Customer Experience and Revenue Solutions businesses at Movate. Chris expressed enthusiasm about contributing to Movate's advanced CX capabilities and driving business growth.

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, stated that these strategic additions will significantly enhance Movate's go-to-market strategies and customer relationships. He welcomed Dariyus and Chris, anticipating their impactful contribution to the company's future growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

