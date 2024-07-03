OpenAI Boosts IndiaAI Mission with Cutting-Edge Support

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has reiterated its support for India's AI Mission, focusing on application development initiatives. Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of OpenAI, emphasized this commitment at the Global IndiaAI Summit. He highlighted the numerous AI applications emerging across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education in India.

According to Narayanan, India's AI Mission serves as a ''shining example'' of public investment in generative AI, providing a model not just for the Global South but for the entire world. He noted that OpenAI's leadership is actively engaged with developments in India, ensuring the country is considered in significant decisions.

OpenAI aims to facilitate Indian developers by supporting application development on its models, enabling innovative solutions that deliver social benefits at scale. Narayanan also pointed out that AI is boosting entrepreneurship in India, reducing costs, and enhancing the development of natural interfaces to computing.

