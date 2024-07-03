Left Menu

India's AI Opportunity Amid Global Fears: MEITY Secretary Sheds Light

India can capitalize on AI potential despite global concerns, says MEITY Secretary S Krishnan. At the Global India AI Summit, he emphasized India's advantages due to its education system and cost-effective AI development, while addressing societal risks. He drew comparisons to past technological fears and highlighted the necessity of regulations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:54 IST
India's AI Opportunity Amid Global Fears: MEITY Secretary Sheds Light
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India has the potential to leverage artificial intelligence effectively, even as global concerns about its impacts persist, according to the MEITY Secretary S Krishnan. Addressing the Global India AI Summit, Krishnan mentioned that the perceived risks of AI are more pronounced in Western countries.

He pointed out India's unique position, driven by its strong education foundation, enabling more economical AI adaptation and application development. This advantage could translate to better job opportunities for the Indian youth.

Krishnan also highlighted the societal fears surrounding AI, including misinformation and privacy invasion, noting these concerns are especially relevant in democratic contexts. He drew historical parallels and emphasized the importance of regulatory guardrails to manage the impact of new technologies effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024