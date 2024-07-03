India's AI Opportunity Amid Global Fears: MEITY Secretary Sheds Light

India has the potential to leverage artificial intelligence effectively, even as global concerns about its impacts persist, according to the MEITY Secretary S Krishnan. Addressing the Global India AI Summit, Krishnan mentioned that the perceived risks of AI are more pronounced in Western countries.

He pointed out India's unique position, driven by its strong education foundation, enabling more economical AI adaptation and application development. This advantage could translate to better job opportunities for the Indian youth.

Krishnan also highlighted the societal fears surrounding AI, including misinformation and privacy invasion, noting these concerns are especially relevant in democratic contexts. He drew historical parallels and emphasized the importance of regulatory guardrails to manage the impact of new technologies effectively.

