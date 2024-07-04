India-UK Bolster Cybersecurity Ties at Sixth Cyber Dialogue
India and the UK have agreed to enhance collaboration between their cyber agencies to create a secure cyberspace. This decision was made during the Sixth Cyber Dialogue, covering topics such as cyber-threat assessment and data protection. Key officials from both nations participated in this dialogue.
In a strategic move to strengthen global cybersecurity, India and the United Kingdom have pledged to enhance cooperation between their respective cyber agencies. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that this commitment was made during the Sixth Cyber Dialogue held on Wednesday.
The discussions during the dialogue tackled crucial issues including cyber-threat assessment, internet governance, data protection, and protection of critical infrastructure. Both nations emphasized the importance of capacity building and cooperation within multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations.
The event was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, Joint Secretary of the Cyber Diplomacy Division at the MEA, and Kat Jones, Head of Strategy and Engagement at the Cyber Policy Department of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The Indian delegation included representatives from various key agencies such as MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs, and DRDO, while the UK's delegation featured officials from the National Cyber Security Centre and the Cyber Policy Department of FCDO.
