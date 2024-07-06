Left Menu

India Poised to Lead Global Semiconductor Market

India's semiconductor industry is set to grow significantly, backed by the government and industry's deep expertise. S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted the potential at a conference, citing India’s capacity to become a global player in this vital sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:26 IST
India Poised to Lead Global Semiconductor Market
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India has the requisite talent and expertise to emerge as a global leader in the semiconductor industry, according to S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Speaking at a conference organized by fabless semiconductor firm iVP Semiconductor Pvt Ltd, Krishnan emphasized the government's role in fostering a supportive ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing.

Notably, McKinsey predicts the semiconductor sector will become a trillion-dollar industry globally, with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) forecasting India's share to reach USD 100 billion by 2030.

India is rapidly evolving into a significant market for electronics, automotive, and electric vehicles, underscoring its technical prowess.

Krishnan lauded iVP Semiconductors Pvt Ltd for their role in driving manufacturing demand and congratulated them on securing USD 5 million in pre-series A funding. The company plans to establish production test facilities in Chennai and South India, targeting revenues of USD 70 to 100 million in the next 3-4 years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024