Kerala's First International GenAI Conclave to Feature Astronaut Steve Lee Smith
The first International GenAI Conclave in Kerala will feature former NASA astronaut Steve Lee Smith as the keynote speaker. The event will highlight Kerala's strengths in AI and robotics, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. It aims to position Kerala as a premier AI destination and foster economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith will be the keynote speaker at Kerala's inaugural International GenAI Conclave, to be held in Kochi on July 11 and 12. Smith, who flew in space four times and performed repairs on the Hubble Space Telescope, will discuss 'Lessons Learned from A Skywalker' on the event's opening day.
The conclave will showcase Kerala's potential as a hub for AI and robotics-driven enterprises, featuring various industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent state officials will also speak at the event, which aims to position Kerala as a leading AI destination.
The event, hosted at the Grand Hyatt Bolgatty International Convention Centre, will include demos, panel discussions, and interactions with industry experts. Attendees will get a firsthand experience of the latest advancements in AI technology. Pre-event activities involved 'Tech Talks' and hackathons in collaboration with IBM.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India INDUS-X initiative marks one-year anniversary with pioneering strides in defence innovation
Tianjin Hosts Groundbreaking 2024 World Intelligence Expo: AI and Innovation at the Forefront
AI Farming Innovation in Baramati: Sharad Pawar's Vision
Mananthavady MLA OR Kelu sworn in as minister in Kerala government
US FDA Approves Multiple Therapies: A Boost for Health Innovations