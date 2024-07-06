Kerala's First International GenAI Conclave to Feature Astronaut Steve Lee Smith

Former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith will be the keynote speaker at Kerala's inaugural International GenAI Conclave, to be held in Kochi on July 11 and 12. Smith, who flew in space four times and performed repairs on the Hubble Space Telescope, will discuss 'Lessons Learned from A Skywalker' on the event's opening day.

The conclave will showcase Kerala's potential as a hub for AI and robotics-driven enterprises, featuring various industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent state officials will also speak at the event, which aims to position Kerala as a leading AI destination.

The event, hosted at the Grand Hyatt Bolgatty International Convention Centre, will include demos, panel discussions, and interactions with industry experts. Attendees will get a firsthand experience of the latest advancements in AI technology. Pre-event activities involved 'Tech Talks' and hackathons in collaboration with IBM.

