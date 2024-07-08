India's Largest Cybersecurity Summit by Accel Set for July 2024

Left Menu

Accel will host India's largest Cybersecurity Summit in Bengaluru on July 25, 2024. The event aims to support early-stage cybersecurity startups by connecting them with global experts, investors, and mentors. India's cybersecurity market grew to USD 6 billion in 2023, offering significant opportunities for further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:54 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Accel is gearing up to host India's largest Cybersecurity Summit in Bengaluru on July 25, 2024. The event will serve as a crucial platform for early-stage cybersecurity startups to connect with global experts, investors, and mentors.

The summit aims to showcase the innovations of the cybersecurity landscape, which has shown remarkable growth, reaching approximately USD 6 billion in 2023. It offers ample opportunities for startups to pitch to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from major enterprises and tech unicorns such as PhonePe, Groww, Cred, and Flipkart.

According to Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel, the rapid growth in India's SaaS and consumer sectors has fostered a highly skilled security workforce. This creates significant opportunities for new cybersecurity ventures, particularly in areas like AI in cybersecurity, application security, and security operations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

