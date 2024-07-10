NATO Allies Strengthen Support for Ukraine, Address Challenges from China
NATO allies have pledged to support Ukraine on a 'irreversible path' to integration while maintaining communication with Moscow to prevent war escalation. The draft communique also identifies China as a key enabler of Russia's war effort and a source of systemic challenges to Europe and security.
At a recent summit, NATO allies committed to placing Ukraine on an 'irreversible path' towards integration, signaling strong support for the embattled nation. This commitment comes with a pledge to keep communication channels open with Moscow to prevent further escalation of the war, according to a draft joint communique reviewed by Reuters.
The draft document also highlights the role of China as a crucial enabler of Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine. It mentions that Beijing persistently presents systemic challenges not only to Europe but also to broader security concerns.
NATO's approach underscores the delicate balance of supporting Ukraine, managing relations with Russia, and addressing the strategic implications posed by China.
