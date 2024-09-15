Polymatech Electronics to Invest $16M in Bahrain Semiconductor Facility

Semi-conductor chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics is investing $16 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Bahrain, the company announced.

The facility, dubbed 'Atri,' will be located in Bahrain's Hidd Industrial Area and focus on producing critical 5G and 6G components. This marks Polymatech's first significant global expansion effort.

''We at Bahrain EDB are pleased to welcome Polymatech among several leading multi-sector companies to business-friendly Bahrain. The country is committed to developing a digital-first, intelligent economy, prioritizing next-generation technologies and advanced manufacturing,'' said Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Bahrain's Minister of Sustainable Development.

Polymatech's new facility is expected to revolutionize various sectors by fostering innovation and technological advancements, significantly boosting Bahrain's economy.

The initiative also aligns with Bahrain's goals of economic diversification and becoming a regional hub for technological excellence, according to Polymatech CEO Eswara Rao Nandam.

