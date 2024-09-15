Polymatech Electronics to Invest $16M in Bahrain Semiconductor Facility
Polymatech Electronics is investing USD 16 million to establish a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bahrain's Hidd Industrial Area. This venture, named 'Atri,' will focus on producing essential 5G and 6G components. Bahrain aims to become a hub for next-generation technologies, contributing to sustainable growth and economic diversification.
- Country:
- India
Semi-conductor chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics is investing $16 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Bahrain, the company announced.
The facility, dubbed 'Atri,' will be located in Bahrain's Hidd Industrial Area and focus on producing critical 5G and 6G components. This marks Polymatech's first significant global expansion effort.
''We at Bahrain EDB are pleased to welcome Polymatech among several leading multi-sector companies to business-friendly Bahrain. The country is committed to developing a digital-first, intelligent economy, prioritizing next-generation technologies and advanced manufacturing,'' said Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Bahrain's Minister of Sustainable Development.
Polymatech's new facility is expected to revolutionize various sectors by fostering innovation and technological advancements, significantly boosting Bahrain's economy.
The initiative also aligns with Bahrain's goals of economic diversification and becoming a regional hub for technological excellence, according to Polymatech CEO Eswara Rao Nandam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polymatech
- semiconductor
- Bahrain
- investment
- 5G
- 6G
- technology
- innovation
- manufacturing
- economy
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Breaks 5G Uplink Speed Records in Collaboration with Nokia and MediaTek
Bharti Airtel, MediaTek, and Nokia Achieve Record 300 Mbps 5G Upload Speed
L&T Technology Services Earns Top Supplier Status from John Deere for Fourth Consecutive Year
Balancing Technology and Informality: How E-Government Can Shape the Future of Work
New Chapter in Rail Travel: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers fusion of advanced technology, comfort