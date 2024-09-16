Left Menu

Celcius Systems Unveils Air-Operated Vacuum Elevators: An Eco-Friendly Technology Leap

Celcius Systems introduces the Air-Operated Vacuum Elevators, using Pneumatic Technology® to create lift with air pressure. The innovation is space-efficient, eco-friendly, and ideal for home retrofits and new constructions, offering minimal maintenance and aesthetic appeal. Over 700 installations reflect the trust of a distinguished clientele.

Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:14 IST
Celcius Systems, a leader in the elevator industry since 2005, has announced its new Air-Operated Vacuum Elevators, utilizing cutting-edge Pneumatic Technology® to move elevators using air pressure. As the exclusive distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Celcius Systems has already installed over 700 home lifts for a high-profile clientele, including film actors, politicians, and senior officials.

The Air Capsule Lift leverages the most abundant natural resource—air—to create lift. This patented technology generates higher and lower pressure areas within the hoist cylinder, enabling the elevator to operate smoothly between floors. These elevators are more space-efficient and consume less energy while requiring minimal maintenance compared to conventional lifts.

The Home Lift models from Celcius Systems come in various configurations, accommodating from a single passenger to a three-passenger wheelchair-accessible version. Designed for easy installation, these elevators fit seamlessly into existing homes without the need for pre-construction preparations like shafts or machine rooms, making them an aesthetically pleasing and versatile choice for homeowners.

An eco-friendly marvel of modern engineering, the Vacuum Elevator system operates on a 220-volt power supply with very few moving parts, eliminating the need for harmful oils, gases, or lubricants. This design ensures minimal maintenance and a longer life span for the elevator system.

