Mercedes-Benz India Launches Locally Produced EQS 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) lineup with the launch of the locally produced EQS 580 4MATIC. This marks India as the first country outside the US to start local production of this seven-seater electric SUV, showcasing the company's commitment to the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has broadened its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio with the introduction of the EQS 580 4MATIC, a locally produced model.

India becomes the first country beyond the US to initiate local production of the seven-seater electric SUV, reflecting the company's commitment to the Indian market and its electrification goals.

According to Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer, the move signifies a push for a greener future and supports the 'Make-in-India' initiative, with a starting price of Rs 1.41 crore making the vehicle more accessible to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

