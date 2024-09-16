Mercedes-Benz India Launches Locally Produced EQS 580 4MATIC

Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has broadened its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio with the introduction of the EQS 580 4MATIC, a locally produced model.

India becomes the first country beyond the US to initiate local production of the seven-seater electric SUV, reflecting the company's commitment to the Indian market and its electrification goals.

According to Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer, the move signifies a push for a greener future and supports the 'Make-in-India' initiative, with a starting price of Rs 1.41 crore making the vehicle more accessible to customers.

