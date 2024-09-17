Left Menu

Kremlin Criticizes Meta for State Media Ban

The Kremlin criticized Meta for banning Russian state media networks, including RT and Rossiya Segodnya, accusing the company of discrediting itself and complicating the normalization of relations. Meta claimed the outlets used deceptive tactics for covert influence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:53 IST
Kremlin Criticizes Meta for State Media Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused Meta, Facebook's parent company, of tarnishing its own reputation by banning several Russian state media networks from its platforms. The move, according to the Kremlin, puts a strain on the potential for normalizing relations between Moscow and the social media giant.

On Monday, Meta announced that it would be blocking access to RT and Rossiya Segodnya, among other state-run outlets. The company claimed that these networks had engaged in deceptive practices to conduct covert influence campaigns online.

The move by Meta has sparked significant pushback from Russian authorities who argue the ban is another instance of Western companies wielding their power selectively to silence voices they disagree with.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024