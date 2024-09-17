Kremlin Criticizes Meta for State Media Ban

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused Meta, Facebook's parent company, of tarnishing its own reputation by banning several Russian state media networks from its platforms. The move, according to the Kremlin, puts a strain on the potential for normalizing relations between Moscow and the social media giant.

On Monday, Meta announced that it would be blocking access to RT and Rossiya Segodnya, among other state-run outlets. The company claimed that these networks had engaged in deceptive practices to conduct covert influence campaigns online.

The move by Meta has sparked significant pushback from Russian authorities who argue the ban is another instance of Western companies wielding their power selectively to silence voices they disagree with.

(With inputs from agencies.)