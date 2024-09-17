Meta Bans Russian State Media Amid Rising Tensions

Facebook owner Meta has said it will ban RT, Rossiya Segodnya, and other Russian state media networks from its platforms, accusing them of using deceptive tactics to execute covert influence operations online. This ban, strongly condemned by the Kremlin, signifies a sharp escalation in measures by the world's largest social media company against Russian state media.

Meta expanded its existing enforcement against Russian state media outlets after thoughtful consideration. Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and similar entities are now globally banned from Meta's apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, for engaging in foreign interference activities. The ban will be implemented over the next few days, the company stated.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized Meta's actions, calling them selective and unacceptable, claiming it complicates prospects for normalizing relations with the company. Meta had already faced backlash from Russia in 2022, leading to Instagram and Facebook being blocked in the country over changes in Meta's hate speech policy.

