Meta Bans Russian State Media Amid Rising Tensions

Facebook's parent company, Meta, has announced a global ban on Russian state media, including RT and Rossiya Segodnya, citing their use of deceptive tactics for covert influence operations. The Kremlin has criticized the move, which follows previous efforts by Meta to limit the reach of Russian media on its platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Facebook owner Meta has said it will ban RT, Rossiya Segodnya, and other Russian state media networks from its platforms, accusing them of using deceptive tactics to execute covert influence operations online. This ban, strongly condemned by the Kremlin, signifies a sharp escalation in measures by the world's largest social media company against Russian state media.

Meta expanded its existing enforcement against Russian state media outlets after thoughtful consideration. Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and similar entities are now globally banned from Meta's apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, for engaging in foreign interference activities. The ban will be implemented over the next few days, the company stated.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized Meta's actions, calling them selective and unacceptable, claiming it complicates prospects for normalizing relations with the company. Meta had already faced backlash from Russia in 2022, leading to Instagram and Facebook being blocked in the country over changes in Meta's hate speech policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

