Top Science News: Pregnancy Brain Changes, Japan's Rocket Deal, AI Challenges, Ariane 6 Mission, NASA Contract
Recent science news includes a study on brain changes during pregnancy, Japan's rocket deal with Eutelsat, AI experts posing tough questions, Ariane 6's upcoming mission, and Intuitive Machines securing a NASA contract. These developments highlight advancements and challenges in various scientific domains.
Recent scientific advancements have made waves in multiple fields. A groundbreaking study highlighted the reorganization of a woman's brain during pregnancy. Meanwhile, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secured a lucrative deal to provide H3 rockets to France's Eutelsat starting from 2027.
In the AI domain, experts launched 'Humanity's Last Exam' to challenge AI systems with the toughest benchmark questions, aiming to assess the arrival of expert-level AI. Europe's space ambitions also received a boost as Arianespace announced plans for a new Ariane 6 launch following a software glitch resolution.
Additionally, Intuitive Machines celebrated a $4.8 billion contract win with NASA for navigation services in the near space region, significantly boosting their stock value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Rapidly Advance in Eastern Ukraine Amidst Fierce Battles
Top Financial Headlines: Airbus Inspections, Blackstone's Major Deal, Volkswagen Factory Closures
Tropical Storm Yagi Claims Lives and Halts Operations in the Philippines
Tropical Storm Yagi Claims Lives in the Philippines
Temple Dome Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Claims Life of Contractor, Injures Five Labourers