Left Menu

Top Science News: Pregnancy Brain Changes, Japan's Rocket Deal, AI Challenges, Ariane 6 Mission, NASA Contract

Recent science news includes a study on brain changes during pregnancy, Japan's rocket deal with Eutelsat, AI experts posing tough questions, Ariane 6's upcoming mission, and Intuitive Machines securing a NASA contract. These developments highlight advancements and challenges in various scientific domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:31 IST
Top Science News: Pregnancy Brain Changes, Japan's Rocket Deal, AI Challenges, Ariane 6 Mission, NASA Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent scientific advancements have made waves in multiple fields. A groundbreaking study highlighted the reorganization of a woman's brain during pregnancy. Meanwhile, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secured a lucrative deal to provide H3 rockets to France's Eutelsat starting from 2027.

In the AI domain, experts launched 'Humanity's Last Exam' to challenge AI systems with the toughest benchmark questions, aiming to assess the arrival of expert-level AI. Europe's space ambitions also received a boost as Arianespace announced plans for a new Ariane 6 launch following a software glitch resolution.

Additionally, Intuitive Machines celebrated a $4.8 billion contract win with NASA for navigation services in the near space region, significantly boosting their stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024