Top Science News: Pregnancy Brain Changes, Japan's Rocket Deal, AI Challenges, Ariane 6 Mission, NASA Contract

Recent scientific advancements have made waves in multiple fields. A groundbreaking study highlighted the reorganization of a woman's brain during pregnancy. Meanwhile, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secured a lucrative deal to provide H3 rockets to France's Eutelsat starting from 2027.

In the AI domain, experts launched 'Humanity's Last Exam' to challenge AI systems with the toughest benchmark questions, aiming to assess the arrival of expert-level AI. Europe's space ambitions also received a boost as Arianespace announced plans for a new Ariane 6 launch following a software glitch resolution.

Additionally, Intuitive Machines celebrated a $4.8 billion contract win with NASA for navigation services in the near space region, significantly boosting their stock value.

