Maharashtra Inaugurates First Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated Maharashtra's first semiconductor manufacturing facility, celebrating it as a revolutionary step for the state.

Speaking at the site in Navi Mumbai, Shinde highlighted Maharashtra's industry-friendly environment and the crucial role semiconductor chips play in modern life.

The cutting-edge project, developed by RRP Electronics in Mahape, will be completed in two phases. Shinde revealed that the project has secured investments exceeding Rs 36,000 crore, with products expected to reach the market by 2026.

Addressing opposition claims of industry flight, Shinde criticized previous administrations for their lack of support and credited the current government for creating a conducive business environment by offering subsidies and single-window clearances.

Shinde emphasized the unit's significance in enhancing Maharashtra's technological prowess and claimed successful implementation of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme along with advancing infrastructure development.

Despite challenges, the Chief Minister remained bullish on Maharashtra's growth, citing a Niti Aayog report that dubbed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a key contributor to the Indian economy. He further mentioned the state's commitment to job creation and technology adoption.

Joined by notable figures like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar, Shinde said the facility would employ 400 people and lead to considerable technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)