Australia's Space Machines Company Partners with Indian Firms for Satellite Services

Australia’s Space Machines Company has partnered with Indian firms Ananth Technologies and Digantara to provide in-orbit services for satellites. The collaboration will utilize Indian facilities for testing and assembly, aiming to launch the Optimus spacecraft in 2026. Digantara will supply optical sensors to monitor space debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Australia's Space Machines Company has joined forces with Indian space sector firms Ananth Technologies and Digantara to advance in-orbit services for satellites. This strategic partnership will allow the Australian company to leverage the assembly, integration, and testing facilities of Bengaluru-based Ananth Technologies as it prepares to launch its Optimus spacecraft aboard ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle in 2026.

Equipped with optical sensors from Digantara, the Optimus satellite will be designed to track and monitor space debris that could pose risks to spacecraft in orbit. ''These partnerships represent a significant milestone for both the Space MAITRI mission and Australia's growing connection with India's space sector,'' said Rajat Kulshrestha, CEO and Co-Founder of Space Machines Company.

The collaboration is expected to ensure the successful integration of the Optimus spacecraft into the SSLV, a key element for its anticipated 2026 launch. ''This agreement is also an opportunity to showcase India's growing test and launch capabilities,'' said Subba Rao Pavuluri, Ananth Technologies Chairman and Managing Director. Digantara will integrate its state-of-the-art short-range electro-optical payload onto Optimus, enhancing its ability to perform close approach maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

