Firstsource Expands Operations to Australia and New Zealand

Firstsource Solutions, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced on Thursday its operational expansion into Australia and New Zealand. The company unveiled plans to establish its headquarters in Victoria, Melbourne, and create over 400 local jobs within the next five years.

Specializing in business process management (BPM) services, Firstsource intends to partner with Victorian educational institutions to set up an innovation lab focused on artificial intelligence, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation.

Key company figures, including Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, COO Sohit Brahmawar, and ANZ Country Head Gagan Vohra, met Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan in Delhi to discuss mutual support for this initiative. The expansion aims to bolster Victoria's digital capabilities and foster substantial growth in the state's digital ecosystem.

