Brazil's Supreme Court Orders Musk's X to Comply with Suspension or Face Hefty Fines
Brazil's Supreme Court warned Elon Musk's X to not circumvent its suspension order, with a daily fine of 5 million reais. X accessed Brazil through a network update, resulting in a fine. The legal battle started in August due to misinformation and hate speech issues. Anatel is working to block X's access.
Brazil's Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, not to bypass its suspension order. The platform risks a daily fine of 5 million reais (approximately $921,726.95) for non-compliance.
The contentious social media platform unexpectedly became available to many users in Brazil on Wednesday after an update to its communications network circumvented the court-ordered block. Consequently, a 5-million-real fine was imposed, reinforcing the ongoing legal dispute between Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Tensions heightened in August when the Supreme Court mandated Brazil's mobile and internet service providers to cut off access to X following accusations of spreading misinformation and hate speech.
X attributed the recent unblocking to an inadvertent network switch and expressed its desire to cooperate with Brazilian authorities for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, the national telecommunications agency Anatel is intensifying efforts to block X's access, primarily through the content delivery network Cloudflare. This blockade, expected to be reinforced by Thursday, will not affect other networks using the same service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
