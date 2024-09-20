Taiwan Denies Manufacturing Detonators Used in Lebanon Attack

Taiwan's economy minister emphasized on Friday that the components used in detonators during Tuesday's attack in Lebanon were not manufactured in Taiwan.

This clarification followed a statement from Taiwan-based company Gold Apollo, which reiterated that they did not produce the devices. Instead, a Budapest-based company known as BAC, and licensed to use Gold Apollo's brand, manufactured them.

These assertions aim to dispel any connection between Taiwan and the recent incident in Lebanon, underscoring the international nature of manufacturing and branding practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)