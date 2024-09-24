Boeing Union to Survey Members on Wage Hike Offer

Boeing Union members will be surveyed on Monday night regarding a 30% wage hike offer, announced the IAM lead negotiator. However, key issues such as retirement and wages remain unresolved.

Despite the latest offer, it doesn't fully meet the union's priorities, noted the negotiator. The union remains focused on addressing these concerns comprehensively before reaching an agreement.

Boeing has been under scrutiny as it attempts to balance its financial commitments with union demands. Further negotiations are expected to address the outstanding issues.

