Techmagnate Launches Innovative Martech Consulting Services

Techmagnate, a prominent digital marketing agency based in New Delhi, has introduced new Martech consulting services. These services encompass Customer Data Platform (CDP), Marketing Automation, and Hyperlocal SEO automation, aimed at driving business growth. Initially offered to a select group of clients, the positive results have prompted an official launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India – Techmagnate, a top-tier digital marketing agency, has announced the official launch of its new Martech consulting services. These services, which include Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, Marketing Automation, and Hyperlocal SEO automation, are expected to be a game-changer for businesses aiming for significant growth.

"Martech solutions from Techmagnate will be the defining edge for businesses serious about their growth," stated Sarvesh Bagla, CEO & Founder of Techmagnate. "Our teams will work closely with clients to evaluate, implement, and manage these solutions to drive business outcomes."

The agency initially introduced these services to a select group of existing clients, witnessing highly positive results. Recognizing the potential, Techmagnate has now formally launched its Martech consulting services, bringing on board senior leaders like Aditya Sharma to drive this new initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

