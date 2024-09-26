Russian-Chinese Drone Collaboration Raises Global Concerns

Russia has launched a weapons programme in China to create long-range attack drones for the Ukraine conflict, according to European intelligence sources and documents examined by Reuters.

Subsidiary IEMZ Kupol has developed and tested the Garpiya-3 (G3) drone model in China with local specialists' assistance, a report sent to the Russian defence ministry revealed. Kupol also indicated it could produce these drones on a large scale at a Chinese factory for deployment in Ukraine.

Reactions vary; the White House National Security Council expressed deep concerns, while NATO and Britain's Foreign Office urged China to halt its support. The G3 can carry a 50 kg payload over 2,000 km, with further development and production plans underway.

