Russian-Chinese Drone Collaboration Raises Global Concerns

Russia has initiated a weapons programme in China to develop long-range drones for use in the war against Ukraine. The G3 drone, developed by IEMZ Kupol, has been produced in China with local expertise. International responses range from concern to demands for diplomatic action, highlighting the geopolitical tensions and implications for the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:38 IST
Russia has launched a weapons programme in China to create long-range attack drones for the Ukraine conflict, according to European intelligence sources and documents examined by Reuters.

Subsidiary IEMZ Kupol has developed and tested the Garpiya-3 (G3) drone model in China with local specialists' assistance, a report sent to the Russian defence ministry revealed. Kupol also indicated it could produce these drones on a large scale at a Chinese factory for deployment in Ukraine.

Reactions vary; the White House National Security Council expressed deep concerns, while NATO and Britain's Foreign Office urged China to halt its support. The G3 can carry a 50 kg payload over 2,000 km, with further development and production plans underway.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI's Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine's Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

