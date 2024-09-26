Russian-Chinese Drone Collaboration Raises Global Concerns
Russia has initiated a weapons programme in China to develop long-range drones for use in the war against Ukraine. The G3 drone, developed by IEMZ Kupol, has been produced in China with local expertise. International responses range from concern to demands for diplomatic action, highlighting the geopolitical tensions and implications for the ongoing conflict.
Russia has launched a weapons programme in China to create long-range attack drones for the Ukraine conflict, according to European intelligence sources and documents examined by Reuters.
Subsidiary IEMZ Kupol has developed and tested the Garpiya-3 (G3) drone model in China with local specialists' assistance, a report sent to the Russian defence ministry revealed. Kupol also indicated it could produce these drones on a large scale at a Chinese factory for deployment in Ukraine.
Reactions vary; the White House National Security Council expressed deep concerns, while NATO and Britain's Foreign Office urged China to halt its support. The G3 can carry a 50 kg payload over 2,000 km, with further development and production plans underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- China
- drones
- weapons programme
- Ukraine war
- IEMZ Kupol
- Garpiya-3
- NATO
- White House
- arms sales
ALSO READ
Trump to End Russia-Ukraine War If Elected, Harris Dismisses Claim
Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports
Russian Deputy Minister Boasts of Ukraine War Expertise
Biden and Harris to Discuss Ukraine War in Separate Meetings with Zelenskiy
UPDATE 1-Suspected Trump assassination plotter has criminal history, ties to Ukraine war