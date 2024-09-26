Record $400 Billion Investment in Semiconductor Equipment by 2027

According to the semiconductor industry association SEMI, manufacturers will invest an unprecedented $400 billion in chip-making equipment between 2025 and 2027. This surge is driven by rising demand for excess capacity and AI chips amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, with China, South Korea, and Taiwan leading the charge.

SEMI's report indicated that equipment spending would rise by 24% to $123 billion in 2025. Among the key suppliers are ASML from the Netherlands, U.S.-based Applied Materials, KLA Corp, Lam Research, and Tokyo Electron from Japan.

"China is projected to maintain its position as the top spending region, investing over $100 billion in the next three years due to its national self-sufficiency policies," SEMI noted. South Korea, home to memory chip giants Samsung and SK Hynix, is expected to spend $81 billion, while Taiwan, home to leading contract chipmaker TSMC, will invest $75 billion. TSMC is also expanding its facilities in the U.S., Japan, and Europe.

The Americas, Japan, and Europe are also poised to see significant growth, with spending projected at $63 billion, $32 billion, and $27 billion respectively. "These regions are expected to more than double their equipment investment by 2027 compared to 2024, thanks to policy incentives aimed at addressing semiconductor supply concerns," SEMI added.

