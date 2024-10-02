Customs Officials Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max at Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max units from a female passenger arriving from Hong Kong. The high-value phones were hidden in her vanity bag and wrapped in tissue papers.

The interception was the result of an intelligence tip-off, according to officials, who intercepted the woman at the airport. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the latest model in Apple's iPhone series.

The phones are estimated to be worth over Rs 37 lakh. Further investigation into the smuggling attempt is currently underway.

