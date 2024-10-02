Left Menu

Customs Officials Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max at Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted a woman traveler from Hong Kong attempting to smuggle 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max units, worth over Rs 37 lakh, concealed in her vanity bag. The phones were wrapped in tissue papers, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:31 IST
Customs Officials Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max units from a female passenger arriving from Hong Kong. The high-value phones were hidden in her vanity bag and wrapped in tissue papers.

The interception was the result of an intelligence tip-off, according to officials, who intercepted the woman at the airport. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the latest model in Apple's iPhone series.

The phones are estimated to be worth over Rs 37 lakh. Further investigation into the smuggling attempt is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024