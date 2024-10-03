Google's New Safety Hub: Revolutionizing Online Security

At the 10th Google for India event, Google unveiled its plans for a new Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in India, aimed at enhancing online security and developing products tailored to Indian users.

Scheduled to open in 2025, this will be the fourth such center globally, joining others in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga. The initiative emphasizes tackling India's unique challenges, including scams and fraud, and advancing enterprise security.

''In our digital age, success hinges not just on the fast adoption of new technologies, but on maintaining user trust,'' said Snigdha Bhardwaj, Director of Search and Generative AI Trust Strategy at Google, highlighting the company's use of AI to proactively protect users from threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)