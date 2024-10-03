Left Menu

Google's New Safety Hub: Revolutionizing Online Security

Google announced the launch of its new Google Safety Engineering Center in India, set to open in 2025, aiming to enhance online security. This will be the fourth global center focused on addressing local challenges, protecting users and businesses, and leveraging AI to combat fraud.

At the 10th Google for India event, Google unveiled its plans for a new Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in India, aimed at enhancing online security and developing products tailored to Indian users.

Scheduled to open in 2025, this will be the fourth such center globally, joining others in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga. The initiative emphasizes tackling India's unique challenges, including scams and fraud, and advancing enterprise security.

''In our digital age, success hinges not just on the fast adoption of new technologies, but on maintaining user trust,'' said Snigdha Bhardwaj, Director of Search and Generative AI Trust Strategy at Google, highlighting the company's use of AI to proactively protect users from threats.

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

