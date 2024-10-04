Left Menu

Swiggy's Lightning Launch: 10-Minute Deliveries with Bolt

Swiggy has launched 'Bolt', a 10-minute delivery service for meals and beverages in key cities. This service focuses on quick delivery from select restaurants within a 2 km radius. Bolt will not distinguish orders for delivery partners, ensuring they aren't penalized or incentivized for delivery time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:02 IST
Swiggy's Lightning Launch: 10-Minute Deliveries with Bolt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to redefine food delivery, Swiggy has unveiled 'Bolt', a service guaranteeing 10-minute delivery times for meals and beverages in major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Currently operational in select areas, the service promises swift delivery of popular dishes from restaurants within a 2 km radius, as it prepares for a broader rollout in the coming weeks.

Notably, delivery partners are unaware of order distinctions, ensuring a seamless process without penalties or incentives for speed. Swiggy's CEO, Rohit Kapoor, emphasizes this as the latest step in their mission to maximize convenience and reduce wait times further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024