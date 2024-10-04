Swiggy's Lightning Launch: 10-Minute Deliveries with Bolt
Swiggy has launched 'Bolt', a 10-minute delivery service for meals and beverages in key cities. This service focuses on quick delivery from select restaurants within a 2 km radius. Bolt will not distinguish orders for delivery partners, ensuring they aren't penalized or incentivized for delivery time.
In a bid to redefine food delivery, Swiggy has unveiled 'Bolt', a service guaranteeing 10-minute delivery times for meals and beverages in major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.
Currently operational in select areas, the service promises swift delivery of popular dishes from restaurants within a 2 km radius, as it prepares for a broader rollout in the coming weeks.
Notably, delivery partners are unaware of order distinctions, ensuring a seamless process without penalties or incentives for speed. Swiggy's CEO, Rohit Kapoor, emphasizes this as the latest step in their mission to maximize convenience and reduce wait times further.
