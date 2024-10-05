Payoneer Teams Up with Tech Mahindra to Boost Gig Economy
Financial technology company Payoneer has partnered with Tech Mahindra to optimize Populii's payment capabilities, benefiting remote gig workers with secure cross-border payment solutions. This collaboration enhances the user experience on the Populii platform by allowing seamless tracking and receipt of payments, supporting global commerce as India's gig workforce expands.
In an ambitious move to bolster the gig economy, financial technology company Payoneer has formed a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra. This collaboration aims to enhance the payment capabilities on Populii, the Indian IT giant's crowdsourcing platform, fostering a seamless payment experience for its users.
Payoneer, a Nasdaq-listed fintech firm, integrates its cutting-edge cross-border payment system with Populii, enabling gig workers to effortlessly track and receive payments in multiple currencies post-task completion. The integration promises a prompt and secure payment experience, an advancement eagerly awaited by Populii users.
Tech Mahindra executives underscore the significance of this partnership, emphasizing the growing gig workforce in India, which Nasscom projects to reach 23.5 million by 2030. With Payoneer's established expertise in global financial transactions, Populii is set to provide unfettered global commerce opportunities, marking a significant stride in the gig economy landscape.
