Left Menu

Payoneer Teams Up with Tech Mahindra to Boost Gig Economy

Financial technology company Payoneer has partnered with Tech Mahindra to optimize Populii's payment capabilities, benefiting remote gig workers with secure cross-border payment solutions. This collaboration enhances the user experience on the Populii platform by allowing seamless tracking and receipt of payments, supporting global commerce as India's gig workforce expands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:54 IST
Payoneer Teams Up with Tech Mahindra to Boost Gig Economy
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to bolster the gig economy, financial technology company Payoneer has formed a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra. This collaboration aims to enhance the payment capabilities on Populii, the Indian IT giant's crowdsourcing platform, fostering a seamless payment experience for its users.

Payoneer, a Nasdaq-listed fintech firm, integrates its cutting-edge cross-border payment system with Populii, enabling gig workers to effortlessly track and receive payments in multiple currencies post-task completion. The integration promises a prompt and secure payment experience, an advancement eagerly awaited by Populii users.

Tech Mahindra executives underscore the significance of this partnership, emphasizing the growing gig workforce in India, which Nasscom projects to reach 23.5 million by 2030. With Payoneer's established expertise in global financial transactions, Populii is set to provide unfettered global commerce opportunities, marking a significant stride in the gig economy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024