AI: The Double-Edged Sword in Modern Cybercrime
Cybercriminals are using AI for sophisticated attacks, creating a significant threat to individuals and organizations. Recent incidents, like the Star Health data breach, emphasize the need for enhanced cybersecurity. The evolving landscape demands advanced technology and consumer education for effective defense against new cyber threats.
In the modern digital era, cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out sophisticated attacks, posing severe threats to both individuals and organizations, as highlighted by cybersecurity expert Sneha Katkar.
Recent high-profile data breaches, including those involving Star Health, underscore the urgent necessity for heightened cybersecurity measures. Katkar, Head of Strategy at cyber defense firm Quick Heal, emphasized the evolution of cybercrime, noting that criminals no longer operate manually but instead use AI to automate attacks and bypass traditional security defenses.
The increasing complexity of scams, including phishing and ransomware, demands a dual strategy of leveraging advanced technology and enhancing consumer awareness to keep up with sophisticated cybercriminal tactics.
