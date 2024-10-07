Incture Unveils High-Tech Digital Center in Mysuru
Incture inaugurates its new Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru, focused on innovative digital products and platforms for global enterprise clients. Located at Helix, Abbhi Tech Park, the center enhances talent development and growth. Supported by the Karnataka government, it underscores Incture's expansion efforts.
The new facility will focus on advancing the Cherrywork Suite of Digital Applications by harnessing Mysuru's vibrant tech talent. Incture is committed to creating a dynamic, innovation-driven workplace to support global enterprise clients.
Key figures at the launch included leaders from KDEM, L&T Technology Services, and Sitero Solutions. Incture's executives emphasized the center's role in furthering the company's growth and its alignment with Karnataka's digital economy mission.
