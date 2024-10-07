Left Menu

Incture Unveils High-Tech Digital Center in Mysuru

Incture inaugurates its new Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru, focused on innovative digital products and platforms for global enterprise clients. Located at Helix, Abbhi Tech Park, the center enhances talent development and growth. Supported by the Karnataka government, it underscores Incture's expansion efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Incture has proudly launched its latest Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru, aimed at developing cutting-edge products and platforms for international enterprises. Situated in the Helix, Abbhi Tech Park, this center will be vital in nurturing emerging talent across various digital technologies.

The new facility will focus on advancing the Cherrywork Suite of Digital Applications by harnessing Mysuru's vibrant tech talent. Incture is committed to creating a dynamic, innovation-driven workplace to support global enterprise clients.

Key figures at the launch included leaders from KDEM, L&T Technology Services, and Sitero Solutions. Incture's executives emphasized the center's role in furthering the company's growth and its alignment with Karnataka's digital economy mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

