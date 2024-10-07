Innovation: The Key to India's Technological Leap

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has emphasized the crucial role of technology and innovation in fostering economic growth, urging for their promotion to further boost India's development. He underlined this point during a function organized by Sarla Birla University's Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication in Ranchi.

Harivansh pointed out the transformative impact of innovation in the ever-evolving world of technology. He encouraged universities to harness innovation as an opportunity to advance and stressed the importance of adapting to new ideas, citing Taiwan's dominance in chip manufacturing as a result of innovation and technological prowess.

Highlighting India's strides in establishing a global presence, Harivansh reflected on the country's progress from stereotypes to acquiring a unique identity among developed nations. He called for proactive efforts to secure India's role in the global technological landscape, advocating for a better future driven by talent and dedication.

