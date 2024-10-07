Left Menu

Innovation: The Key to India's Technological Leap

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh underscores the importance of technology and innovation in driving India's economic growth. Speaking at a university event, he emphasizes the role of universities in fostering innovation and highlights Taiwan's success in chip manufacturing as a model to emulate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:54 IST
Innovation: The Key to India's Technological Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has emphasized the crucial role of technology and innovation in fostering economic growth, urging for their promotion to further boost India's development. He underlined this point during a function organized by Sarla Birla University's Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication in Ranchi.

Harivansh pointed out the transformative impact of innovation in the ever-evolving world of technology. He encouraged universities to harness innovation as an opportunity to advance and stressed the importance of adapting to new ideas, citing Taiwan's dominance in chip manufacturing as a result of innovation and technological prowess.

Highlighting India's strides in establishing a global presence, Harivansh reflected on the country's progress from stereotypes to acquiring a unique identity among developed nations. He called for proactive efforts to secure India's role in the global technological landscape, advocating for a better future driven by talent and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024