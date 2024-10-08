Left Menu

Philippines Bolsters Defence with New Self-Reliant Law

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed a bill to enhance the country's defence industry, aiming to reduce reliance on imports. The law provides fiscal incentives for investment in defence technology, focusing on R&D and domestic production to modernize and sustain military capabilities against evolving security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:25 IST
Philippines Bolsters Defence with New Self-Reliant Law
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a strategic move to fortify national security, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed into law a bill designed to advance the country's defence industry. The legislation is intended to decrease dependence on foreign imports and craft defence equipment tailored to the nation's unique security needs.

Central to the law's objectives is the promotion of investment in defence technology, offering incentives like tax breaks and government-backed financing to stimulate growth in the sector. Prioritizing research and development (R&D) is expected to play a crucial role in meeting evolving threats, including those of an asymmetrical nature.

The newly enacted law is set to integrate seamlessly with ongoing military modernization, particularly as the Philippines navigates rising tensions in the South China Sea. The government has earmarked $35 billion over the next decade for this modernisation, focusing on manufacturing, maintaining, and upgrading vital military equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024