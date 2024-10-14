Left Menu

Unveiling the Cosmos: The Latest Frontiers of Space Exploration and History

Recent science news highlights Columbus's potential Sephardic Jewish heritage, advocates for private investment in the space sector, NASA's mission to explore Europa's habitability, India's strategy to dominate commercial space, and SpaceX's successful Starship booster retrieval, advancing reusable rocket technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:30 IST
Unveiling the Cosmos: The Latest Frontiers of Space Exploration and History
Columbus

Recent discoveries suggest Christopher Columbus might have been a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, according to DNA analysis conducted by Spanish researchers. This revelation sheds light on the enduring mystery surrounding Columbus's origins, a matter long contested by multiple nations.

The head of the Italian Space Agency, Teodoro Valente, emphasizes the critical role of private investment in space exploration. Ahead of the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Valente argues against demonizing private companies, stating their entry is crucial for the space economy's exponential growth.

NASA is preparing to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft to investigate the habitability of Jupiter's moon Europa, aiming to uncover secrets beneath its icy surface. Meanwhile, India is strategizing to capture commercial space markets by focusing on affordable satellite launches and space data analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024