Unveiling the Cosmos: The Latest Frontiers of Space Exploration and History

Recent discoveries suggest Christopher Columbus might have been a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, according to DNA analysis conducted by Spanish researchers. This revelation sheds light on the enduring mystery surrounding Columbus's origins, a matter long contested by multiple nations.

The head of the Italian Space Agency, Teodoro Valente, emphasizes the critical role of private investment in space exploration. Ahead of the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Valente argues against demonizing private companies, stating their entry is crucial for the space economy's exponential growth.

NASA is preparing to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft to investigate the habitability of Jupiter's moon Europa, aiming to uncover secrets beneath its icy surface. Meanwhile, India is strategizing to capture commercial space markets by focusing on affordable satellite launches and space data analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)