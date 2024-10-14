Left Menu

Techmagnate Lands SEO Contract with Simpolo Tiles

Techmagnate, a leading Indian digital marketing agency, has secured an SEO contract with Simpolo Tiles, a top tile manufacturing company. The agency will handle organic digital marketing efforts to enhance the brand's visibility, targeting audience expansion and growth. The partnership highlights a commitment to innovation and market competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:00 IST
Techmagnate Lands SEO Contract with Simpolo Tiles
  • Country:
  • India

Techmagnate, India's premier digital marketing agency, has clinched the SEO mandate for Simpolo Tiles, a leading tile manufacturing company. The partnership marks a significant step in enhancing the brand's online presence.

Simpolo Tiles, known for its superior quality and innovative designs, will benefit from Techmagnate's extensive expertise in organic marketing strategies. The agency, founded in 2006, has a rich history of working with top brands in the home and building industry.

The collaboration aims to boost Simpolo Tiles' visibility and audience reach, leveraging digital marketing techniques to ensure sustained growth in a competitive market environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

