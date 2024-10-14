Left Menu

BSNL's Leap: From India's 4G Roots to Leading 6G Frontiers

India's BSNL will finish its 4G rollout using local technology by May next year before switching to 5G by June 2025. This transformation, led by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, signifies India's journey from following to leading global telecom technology, with significant impact on India-US strategic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:26 IST
BSNL's Leap: From India's 4G Roots to Leading 6G Frontiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run telecom firm BSNL is poised to complete its rollout of indigenously developed 4G technology through 100,000 base stations by May next year, transitioning to a 5G network by June 2025, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Scindia highlighted India's shift from following the world in 4G, moving alongside in 5G, to aiming to lead in 6G technology. He emphasized the government's stance to exclusively use domestic equipment, with BSNL utilizing technology developed by state-run C-DOT and TCS.

The Indian telecom sector has undergone dramatic changes, with broadband connections soaring to 940 million, and the cost of voice calls and data witnessing a massive decline. The minister noted the significance of India-US tech collaborations, particularly the new chip plant agreement, set to impact both nations profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024