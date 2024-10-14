BSNL's Leap: From India's 4G Roots to Leading 6G Frontiers

State-run telecom firm BSNL is poised to complete its rollout of indigenously developed 4G technology through 100,000 base stations by May next year, transitioning to a 5G network by June 2025, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Scindia highlighted India's shift from following the world in 4G, moving alongside in 5G, to aiming to lead in 6G technology. He emphasized the government's stance to exclusively use domestic equipment, with BSNL utilizing technology developed by state-run C-DOT and TCS.

The Indian telecom sector has undergone dramatic changes, with broadband connections soaring to 940 million, and the cost of voice calls and data witnessing a massive decline. The minister noted the significance of India-US tech collaborations, particularly the new chip plant agreement, set to impact both nations profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)