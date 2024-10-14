India Boosts Research with MAHA-EV and Early Career Grants

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation revealed new initiatives on Monday, introducing two significant grants aimed at bolstering India's research landscape. The first, known as the Prime Minister's Early Career Research Grant, targets budding researchers seeking to propel the nation's scientific and technological capabilities forward.

Meanwhile, the Mission for Advancement in High Impact Areas-Electric Vehicles, or MAHA-EV, focuses on strengthening the research-and-development ecosystem for electric vehicle components, including vital areas like battery cells and charging infrastructure. Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Abhay Karandikar, highlighted its national importance.

These ventures, a part of the ANRF's broader mission, align with efforts to decrease import reliance and position India at the forefront of EV technology globally. With a government pledge of Rs 14,000 crore and further funds anticipated from non-government entities, the foundation is set to spearhead innovation across various sectors.

