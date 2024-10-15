Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Global Digital Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the creation of a global digital framework at the International Telecommunication Union event, emphasizing ethical use of technology. He highlighted India's progress in digital infrastructure, including the transition to a mobile phone exporter and advances in 5G and 6G technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advocated for the establishment of a comprehensive global digital framework, underscoring the necessity for ethical technology use with defined guidelines.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union's WTSA and India Mobile Congress, Modi likened the need for digital regulations to those in the aviation sector, where global standards are well-established.

He highlighted India's achievements, stating that the country has transformed from a mobile phone importer to an exporter, with significant strides in telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G and ongoing 6G development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

