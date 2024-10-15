Modi Advocates for Global Digital Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advocated for the establishment of a comprehensive global digital framework, underscoring the necessity for ethical technology use with defined guidelines.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union's WTSA and India Mobile Congress, Modi likened the need for digital regulations to those in the aviation sector, where global standards are well-established.

He highlighted India's achievements, stating that the country has transformed from a mobile phone importer to an exporter, with significant strides in telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G and ongoing 6G development.

(With inputs from agencies.)