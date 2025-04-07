Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G to Major Cricket Stadiums Across India

Vodafone Idea has expanded its 5G services to major cricket stadiums in 11 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Cricket fans with 5G-enabled handsets can enjoy high-speed connectivity as the company enhances its network infrastructure with additional sites and advanced technologies.

Following the recent launch of its 5G services in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea has announced the expansion of these services to key cricket stadiums across 11 cities. This move promises an enhanced digital experience for cricket fans.

Stadiums in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Chennai, among others, will now offer Vodafone Idea's 5G services. Fans attending matches in stadiums such as Wankhede, Chinnaswamy, and Eden Gardens can now access unlimited high-speed connectivity by enabling 5G in their mobile settings.

The telecom operator has strengthened its network infrastructure to cater to large crowds, deploying additional 5G sites and employing technologies like BTS and Massive MIMO to ensure seamless connectivity during matches.

