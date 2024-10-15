Left Menu

India's Bold Leap to Dominate 6G Innovation

India is poised to lead the global arena in 6G technology, as declared by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the communications minister. He emphasized the country's ambition at the India Mobile Congress, highlighting India's swift 5G rollout and plans for significant contributions to 6G standardization through the Bharat 6G Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:43 IST
India's Bold Leap to Dominate 6G Innovation
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India aims to become a global frontrunner in 6G technology, announced Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. He described the nation's telecom sector as both 'aggressive' and 'ambitious', signaling India's intent to lead in future technological advancements.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress and World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024, Scindia revealed plans to contribute 10% of 6G patents through the Bharat 6G Alliance. He expressed India's commitment to not only embrace new technology but spearhead the movement.

With rapid 5G implementation reaching 98% of India's districts within 21 months, Scindia credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a course to establish India as a leader in 6G technology. Emphasizing the importance of modernizing India's telecom framework, he noted that the Telecom Act 2023 addresses key areas like satellite communications and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024