India's Bold Leap to Dominate 6G Innovation

India aims to become a global frontrunner in 6G technology, announced Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. He described the nation's telecom sector as both 'aggressive' and 'ambitious', signaling India's intent to lead in future technological advancements.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress and World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024, Scindia revealed plans to contribute 10% of 6G patents through the Bharat 6G Alliance. He expressed India's commitment to not only embrace new technology but spearhead the movement.

With rapid 5G implementation reaching 98% of India's districts within 21 months, Scindia credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a course to establish India as a leader in 6G technology. Emphasizing the importance of modernizing India's telecom framework, he noted that the Telecom Act 2023 addresses key areas like satellite communications and cybersecurity.

