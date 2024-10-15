Left Menu

Dyson Expands Reach with New Delhi Demo Store

Dyson India has opened its sixth demo store in Delhi-NCR, offering hands-on experiences with its range of products. Located in Pacific Mall, the store aims to bring Dyson's innovative technologies closer to consumers, ensuring they get personalized guidance and support from Dyson experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to enhance consumer connectivity, Dyson India has opened its sixth demo store in the Delhi-NCR region. Situated in West Delhi's popular Pacific Mall, this new venue is part of Dyson's strategy to expand its footprint across India. Shoppers can now engage directly with Dyson's cutting-edge technologies in a live, interactive setting.

The Dyson Demo Store provides a wide array of the brand's products, supported by expert guidance aimed at educating consumers about the intelligence and innovation behind Dyson's offerings. This 'try-before-you-buy' concept allows potential buyers to experience the efficacy of Dyson machines, from vacuums to air purifiers, firsthand.

According to Ankit Jain, Managing Director of Dyson India, the stores are designed to address real-world technological challenges through immersive consumer experiences. The newly inaugurated store offers personalized product demonstrations, including tests of vacuum performance and air quality monitors. This aligns with Dyson's plans to further penetrate the Indian market by making its high-end technology easily accessible and understandable to the average consumer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

