India's Engineering Renaissance: A Golden Opportunity for Innovation
Boeing India President Salil Gupte highlights India's potential to merge engineering skills with quality manufacturing to create next-gen products. Speaking at a symposium, he calls for the nation to climb the global supply chain, particularly in aerospace, to harness opportunities in various sectors.
India stands on the brink of an engineering renaissance, poised to combine its impressive capabilities with exceptional quality to forge ahead in the innovation landscape, according to Boeing India President Salil Gupte.
Gupte stressed the importance of Indian companies ascending the value ladder in the global supply chain to seize emerging opportunities, during a symposium organized by the India Foundation for Quality Management.
He urged a shift from basic manufacturing to advanced technological developments in sectors like aerospace, defense, and auto, emphasizing India's growing prominence in the global stage and calling for integration into diverse supply chains globally.
