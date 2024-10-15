Luxury Leader LVMH Faces Revenue Hit Amid Economic Woes

LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate, has reported a 3% decrease in third-quarter sales, marking its first quarterly sales drop since the pandemic-induced downturn. The decline is attributed to rising prices and economic uncertainty, which have dampened consumer spending.

The company's revenue for the quarter ending in September was 19.08 billion euros ($20.8 billion), failing to meet Barclays' consensus estimate of 2% organic growth. The fashion and leather goods division, key to LVMH's revenue, saw a 5% drop, falling short of expectations for 4% growth.

This setback has stirred investor concerns about the luxury market amid reduced spending following a brief post-pandemic surge. Chinese consumers, in particular, have pulled back, further contributing to the sector's challenges. The third quarter could be the sector's worst in four years, with an anticipated 1% decline in organic sales year-on-year.

