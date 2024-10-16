Revolutionizing Playtime: The Segway-Ninebot C2 Lite Launch
Segway-Ninebot unveils the C2 Lite, an innovative eKickScooter for children aged 6 to 12. Designed for safety and fun, it features 7-inch solid tires, a customizable RGB light system, and three riding modes. Priced at $399 AUD, it's available in Australia through Segway's stores and other retailers.
Segway-Ninebot, a leader in micro-mobility solutions, has announced the launch of the C2 Lite, an eKickScooter tailored for children between 6 and 12 years of age. The C2 Lite is meticulously designed with advanced safety features and style to ensure a secure yet thrilling riding experience for young adventurers.
Boasting 7-inch solid tires and a non-slip footboard, the scooter is furnished with a smooth deceleration mechanical handbrake, ensuring every ride is both safe and enjoyable. Its RGB light system offers over 256 color options, adding a dynamic flair that changes with the riding mode, making the C2 Lite a dazzling standout.
The scooter offers three adjustable riding modes—Standard, Sport, and Power-Assist—to cater to varying skill levels. Priced at $399 AUD, it is now available through Segway's official channels and selected retailers in Australia, promising a perfect mix of fun and safety for young riders.
