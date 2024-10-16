Revolutionizing Playtime: The Segway-Ninebot C2 Lite Launch

Segway-Ninebot, a leader in micro-mobility solutions, has announced the launch of the C2 Lite, an eKickScooter tailored for children between 6 and 12 years of age. The C2 Lite is meticulously designed with advanced safety features and style to ensure a secure yet thrilling riding experience for young adventurers.

Boasting 7-inch solid tires and a non-slip footboard, the scooter is furnished with a smooth deceleration mechanical handbrake, ensuring every ride is both safe and enjoyable. Its RGB light system offers over 256 color options, adding a dynamic flair that changes with the riding mode, making the C2 Lite a dazzling standout.

The scooter offers three adjustable riding modes—Standard, Sport, and Power-Assist—to cater to varying skill levels. Priced at $399 AUD, it is now available through Segway's official channels and selected retailers in Australia, promising a perfect mix of fun and safety for young riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)