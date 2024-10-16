India's AI Revolution: LLMs and New Horizons
In 2024, India emerged as a global hub for AI applications, with engineers developing solutions atop large language models (LLMs) without needing deep learning PhDs. Companies like CareStack and Zenoti leverage proprietary data for AI innovation. India's vast services sector provides rich datasets, boosting its AI capabilities.
- Country:
- India
In 2024, India witnessed a dramatic transformation in the technology landscape, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Engineers in the country developed innovative AI solutions using large language models (LLMs) without requiring deep learning PhDs. This marks a significant pivot from earlier years when India lagged in AI expertise.
Venture capitalist Shekhar Kirani highlights how Indian startups have utilized proprietary datasets to create groundbreaking applications. For instance, CareStack's dental software automates data entry using AI, and Zenoti's system manages spa and salon appointments efficiently. These examples underscore India's emerging strength in AI-powered solutions across various industries.
Despite facing stiff competition in core LLM engine development, India excels in integrating and customizing these engines for specific enterprise needs. With its robust services sector and engineering talent, India is poised to lead the way in AI innovation, reshaping SaaS and IT industries while setting the stage for a new wave of technological disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- India
- LLMs
- innovation
- engineering
- startups
- CareStack
- Zenoti
- services industry
- SaaS
ALSO READ
Ajax Engineering Files IPO with Sebi to Raise Funds Through OFS
Vikran Engineering Files for Rs 1,000 Crore IPO to Expand Operations
Shree Cement Partners with DPIIT to Boost Manufacturing Startups
Boosting Innovation: New Incubator for Manufacturing Startups in Gujarat
Trillion Dollar Ventures Unveils Second Fund for Innovative Startups