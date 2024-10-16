Left Menu

India's AI Revolution: LLMs and New Horizons

In 2024, India emerged as a global hub for AI applications, with engineers developing solutions atop large language models (LLMs) without needing deep learning PhDs. Companies like CareStack and Zenoti leverage proprietary data for AI innovation. India's vast services sector provides rich datasets, boosting its AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:25 IST
India's AI Revolution: LLMs and New Horizons
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, India witnessed a dramatic transformation in the technology landscape, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Engineers in the country developed innovative AI solutions using large language models (LLMs) without requiring deep learning PhDs. This marks a significant pivot from earlier years when India lagged in AI expertise.

Venture capitalist Shekhar Kirani highlights how Indian startups have utilized proprietary datasets to create groundbreaking applications. For instance, CareStack's dental software automates data entry using AI, and Zenoti's system manages spa and salon appointments efficiently. These examples underscore India's emerging strength in AI-powered solutions across various industries.

Despite facing stiff competition in core LLM engine development, India excels in integrating and customizing these engines for specific enterprise needs. With its robust services sector and engineering talent, India is poised to lead the way in AI innovation, reshaping SaaS and IT industries while setting the stage for a new wave of technological disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024