European Shares Stumble Amid Tech and Luxury Slumps

European shares faltered on Wednesday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision, with tech and luxury stocks dragging the market down.

The STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.3% at 0702 GMT, primarily due to ASML's extended 4% drop, which impacted tech stocks heavily, and LVMH's 7% decline amid falling Chinese consumer confidence.

While the broader European market faced struggles, London's FTSE index rose by 0.6%, buoyed by positive British inflation data, raising market anticipation for an ECB rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)