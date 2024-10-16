European Shares Stumble Amid Tech and Luxury Slumps
European shares experienced a weak start on Wednesday due to disappointing results from the tech and luxury sectors. The STOXX 600 index fell, led by ASML's poor forecast and LVMH's sales decline. However, UK markets outperformed, buoyed by better-than-expected inflation data.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:02 IST
European shares faltered on Wednesday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision, with tech and luxury stocks dragging the market down.
The STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.3% at 0702 GMT, primarily due to ASML's extended 4% drop, which impacted tech stocks heavily, and LVMH's 7% decline amid falling Chinese consumer confidence.
While the broader European market faced struggles, London's FTSE index rose by 0.6%, buoyed by positive British inflation data, raising market anticipation for an ECB rate cut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
