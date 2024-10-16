Estonia-India Partnership: Digitizing Healthcare for a Brighter Future
Estonia and India collaborate to enhance digitalisation efforts. A MoU signed between Gennet Lab Ltd. and Sterlite Technologies highlights focuses on healthcare optimisation. This partnership aims to improve hospital data integration and patient outcomes through advanced technological solutions, aligning with India's digital mission and strengthening international ties in e-health and cybersecurity.
- Country:
- India
Estonia has joined forces with India to advance digital transformation efforts across various sectors, as revealed by Estonian Ambassador Marje Luup. This collaboration, particularly focusing on healthcare improvements, is marked by the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Estonia's Gennet Lab Ltd. and India's Sterlite Technologies Limited.
The agreement aims to provide hospitals across India with access to real-time data, optimise workflows, and enhance patient care. Efforts to digitalise healthcare infrastructures are at the forefront of this partnership, showcasing Estonia's economic commitment to using technology as a tool for growth.
Gennet Lab India Director Dharmendra Singh highlighted the alignment of the MoU with India's digital mission, aiming to boost cybersecurity and streamline hospital operations. This strategic partnership is set to bolster international cooperation in technology, focusing on e-health, AI, and data-driven solutions to revolutionise healthcare and security sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
