Ofcom Sets December Deadline for Social Media Crackdown

Britain's media watchdog Ofcom has announced it will specify the necessary steps social media companies must take to combat illegal content by December. Ofcom has warned that these actions must be prompt, or the platforms will face repercussions.

Tasked with enforcing the government's Online Safety Bill, Ofcom has given the platforms three months to carry out their own risk assessments of illegal harms following the release of its directives. "The time for talk is over," declared Ofcom's Chief Executive Melanie Dawes, forecasting that 2025 will be crucial for enhancing online safety.

Dawes praised the positive changes seen so far but emphasized high expectations. Ofcom commends efforts by Meta and Snapchat to prevent children's exposure to harm, yet warns of severe penalties, including fines and service bans, for non-compliance.

